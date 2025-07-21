"AITA for staying full time at my mom's to avoid my stepsister and my dad's expectations for our relationship?"

My parents got divorced when I (16f) was really little and he remarried when I was 4. My stepsister is the same age as me. I spent every other week at dad's house so I had an equal relationship with both of my parents.

My stepsister saw her dad once or twice a year and that stopped happening after a few years of my dad and stepmom being married. Because we were so close in age and similar-ish my dad and stepmom decided we would be the best of friends and do everything together.

When I was at their house we were expected to hang out all the time, to include each other in everything even if it was hanging out with friends. My stepsister became super attached to it but I hated it. Especially the part about not being able to see friends without the other involved.