'AITA for staying in a disabled spot, or was grandma overreacting?'

ElectricDreamGoth wrote:

NTA. My husband looks too young to be disabled. He'd pulled into a disabled parking bay, switched off the car, and was placing his blue badge on the dash. An elderly woman who had been parked in the space next to his was so busy leaning and craning her neck to have a look at this badge that she reverses straight into a taxi.

Her car was literally days old out of the factory, and because she'd crashed into a commercial vehicle, her insurance would go up much higher than it already will. They just can't help themselves.

Warbird979 wrote: