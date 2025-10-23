'AITA for staying at the family holiday instead of leaving when my boyfriend left?'

He told me he'd be fine and I took him at his word. The whole family was happy to have him there, my grandparents, parents, my brothers, their partners and kids. Even my aunt and cousins popped round for part of the trip. I had pushed aside my anxiety over him coming and was excited for him to see this part of my life.

He did try to enjoy it but it was clear he was miserable. The only thing he liked was swimming and most days the water was too cold to do that for long. After five days he told me he wanted to go home and I respected that, hell the rest of my family let him know he'd done well and there was no hard feelings.