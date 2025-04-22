'AITA for staying in the delivery room with my stepdaughter even though she didn't want me in there?'

When we were at the hospital and waiting outside in this area I had told the family I was going to use the bathroom and left when in reality I went to the room to see Kacy. When I came in she was pushing and at first didn't see me because her eyes closed and her husband gave me a look and mouthed "what the EFF".

When I went to the other side to hold her other hand and wipe her forehead her eyes opened and she was furious and began squeezing my hand hard while she was pushing.