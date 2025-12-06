"AITA for staying in the delivery room while my sister gave birth instead of waiting outside?"

My sister Hannah (30F) is married but her husband is deployed overseas until February. When he left she asked if I'd (27M) be her backup person for the birth in case she went into labor when her friends weren't available. I said yeah of course.

Last Saturday her water broke. She called me panicking because it was three weeks early and she was home alone. I left work, got her to the hospital, texted my girlfriend (26F) what was happening.

My girlfriend met us there. Everything was moving fast. When Hannah's contractions got really bad she asked if I'd stay in the room with her. She didn't want to be alone. Her mom is dead, her best friend was stuck in traffic, and obviously her husband is deployed.