'AITA for staying late at a friend's house without my boyfriend?'

(Especially because he told my boyfriend that he knew there was nothing he could do about the way he felt since I wasn't single and I had been with my boyfriend for many years and my boyfriend was also his oldest friend.)

At one point in the night, he asked me if what we were doing was wrong. I was confused because nothing had happened, it was just a normal night but then he asked again if we were doing what friends do.

I just said I don't know because I wasn't entirely sure what he was getting at since nothing was different. Then he said how he felt bad because he didn't want to hurt my boyfriend but he was having a really good time and then told me he had feelings for me.