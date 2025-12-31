'AITA for staying the night at my BF’s house after his mom told me I wasn’t allowed anymore?' UPDATED

My boyfriend came down in the morning, gave me a kiss goodbye and I went up to my car. There is a note on my car from his mom. She was angry at how disrespectful it was of me to sleep over after she explicitly told me not to.

Turns out my bf didn’t sleep on the couch where she would have seen him, he climbed in my car and slept in the back seat. Now she’s more angry at me and I’m not sure what to do. AITAH for sleeping over even though she told me not to?

RealRhino2 wrote:

NTA. First, screw her for leaving you a note. If she has a problem with her son having you stay over, she should be taking it up with him, not you.

Second, I'd have a real sit-down discussion with both him and his mom, or tell him to man up and have a conversation with her, about the situation.