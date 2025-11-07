'AITA for staying with my niece after the closest thing she has to a mother passed?'

One_Resolution_8357 wrote:

NTA. I am sad that your fiancé is unable to see beyond his own needs. No compassion for you helping a person who is in dire need of care: battling a chronic deadly disease (diabetes type 1 must be managed closely), traumatized by the illness and last hours of a beloved grandma, and grieving.

No compassion for the young woman who is temporarily in no state to care for herself and that he wants you to abandon. Not 'how can I help you ?' Just 'me, me, me'. Frankly, it does not bode well for your future with him.