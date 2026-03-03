'AITA for 'stealing' back expensive toys after my discovery?' UPDATED 3X

"AITA for 'stealing' back expensive toys after my discovery?"

This entire thing is so infuriating and ridiculous, and five of my extended family members are literally angry texting me now. I just don't see how I'm wrong for this, though. I'm not.

My cousin Victoria (28f) and I (29f) grew up playing with these miniature collectable animal figurines from a toy line called My Littlest Pet shop. The toys are still made today so I'm sure a lot of you have heard of them before. Back when we were kids, the toys had a significantly different design to them.

Between the two of us, at that point in time, Victoria and I had to have collected at least 150 of these things. She had more than me, but not by much. We had so many of them, that we often traded them, giving each other the "ugly ones" that we got as Christmas gifts etc.