'AITA for stealing back Pokémon cards my fiancé's nephews took (and possibly taking extras)?'

Peter has had issues in the past with stealing money from my fiancé and I when we would leave cash out in our room. His mom would get defensive about it but $10 was never something I'd die on a hill for, so I'd usually drop it.

Peter has also tried stealing my daughter's Pokémon cards in the past or my DBZ cards. I took them back but it blemished my relationship with my SIL a tad.

Despite all this I hoped the weekend could go smoothly as she needed the help, so me and fiancé agreed.