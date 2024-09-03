'AITA for stealing my friend's baby name?' 'I told her I wouldn't use them.'

StaticOwl9825 said:

NTA, first of all I just want to say I don't understand why people gatekeep names because there is usually hundreds of thousands, if not millions, with the same name so what does it matter if someone you know names their kid the same thing.

You were told that your friend was having two children, both of the same gender, meaning a different name for the opposite gender would be irrelevant. If you want to use the name go ahead and use it. Also, you said your friend moved overseas. If these two children have the same name, they most likely won't ever meet anyways.