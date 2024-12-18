'AITA for stealing a present from a child?' 'She was the only child at the office holiday party.'

Along comes the kid’s turn. There were other kid friendly gifts available, but she decided to steal the dragon. Several rounds went by and we debated whether it would be alright to steal the dragon if the opportunity came up.

It would be fine according to the rules of the game, but since the kid had it would that make it wrong? We ended up undecided, but leaning toward that it was all a game especially since the kid had stolen the item from someone else.

Eventually my husband’s gift was stolen so he had the chance to pick a new gift or steal. He made a joke about being the Grinch, and chose the dragon. The kid seemed disappointed, but picked another gift and the game went on. She ended up with a remote control Harry Potter wand that was actually pretty cool.