'AITA for 'stealing the spotlight' at my cousin's baby shower with my engagement and baby?'

Nadja-19 said:

So newly engaged people should not wear their ring to baby showers or skip them?? Ffs. This culture of no one else should have anything big or exciting happen to them because someone else is having a bay or getting married is insane. And before anyone shares good news they need to make sure no one else has good news before they live their life.

I agree that no one should announce stuff like that at someone else’s event. But that isn’t what was happening. You already posted about the engagement so people already knew. You asked in advance about bringing your baby. I think they were way out of line to say anything to you. Personally I wouldn’t have much to do with them going forward.

Two days later, OP shared this update: