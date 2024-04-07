Woman struggles to leave her cheating boyfriend before he can catch on. + Update

He looked me dead in the face and told me every single day he looks in the mirror and thinks about being with his ex then thinks about being with me and always chooses me. He actually thought I should take that statement as something positive.

He won’t take her off Facebook and he regularly goes to her page and keeps up with her. He has never made a post about or including me in the entire year we’ve dated, even going so far as to post where he was and completely leave out that I was there with him.

I make posts and tag him. It took me 9 months to get him to put that we were in a relationship on there. He says he doesn’t do these things because he did them for her and it blew up in his face.