Teen plans legal action after stepfather uses his $13,500 savings to buy car for mother. AITA? + UPDATE

Right after writing the posts and getting comments suggesting legal action, I talked to my brother about it. He's still kind of feeling awkward about it but he feels certain that's the route he will take so as not to pass any statute of limitations, since in a few weeks he will be an 18 year old.

I'm certain a few weeks is fairly safe though lol. I am not legally smart at all, nor is my brother but we're getting good at this stuff. He got robbed and he deserves his money back.

A few comments mentioned the setting up of a GoFundMe. My brother wants everyone to know that he appreciates the gesture but asks people not to do that to themselves. He is adamant about taking his step-father to court over this and said that the messages of support were extremely touching.