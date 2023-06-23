Step-mom refuses to break 'Cold War' with teen step-daughter, leaving husband furious.

Disney gave stepmoms a lousy reputation. Evil, uncaring, and conniving are some attributes Disney taught children in the 90s that stepmoms can be. That isn't the case generally, and some caring and loving stepmothers are out there, but not all kids are willing to accept a new adult into their life.
She writes:
My stepdaughter (17) and I don’t have a relationship or any form of interaction for the last two years. I used to be friendly to her and her two siblings. Helping here and there with what they needed, shopping, picking up and dropping off to different activities.
I was also cooking, cleaning, entertaining, and organizing trips and activities for all. But I always felt rejected, no matter how nice or helpful I was to her.
Initially, I thought it was expected, and it was a matter of time before she opened up to me. Her other two siblings were simply cordial, which was acceptable to me.
Four years passed by, and things got worse. She was only acknowledging me whenever she needed something. Other than that, I was made feel like an object; no hello, goodbye, not even looking at me. We both could be in the same room, and she’d pass me by as if I was part of the décor.
She always wore her AirPods around me and was never helpful around the house (neither were her siblings). I was tired of feeling used and rejected, so I stopped doing anything with and for her. My husband was not happy at all. We had many fights and arguments, but I stood my ground.
After two years of having peace of mind by not acknowledging one another, my husband is out of town texting me that his daughter wants to know if she can email me some forms to print out and give to her. Not only I said no, but I also pointed out how ballsy she was for requesting my help, considering our situation.
I also got mad at my husband for entertaining her request knowing how bad things are among us. Acknowledging me only when she needed my free services was one of the many reasons I wanted nothing to do with her. I had a big fight with my husband over the phone. He’s beyond upset at me and finds me petty.
My stepdaughter lives with her mom a couple of blocks away from us. She has an older half-brother that also lives in the neighborhood (they get along very well). Her mom has many friends and extended family, so I’m not the only resource she has.
The task wasn’t going to take lots of my time and effort. Even thou it was requested at 10 PM, I could’ve printed it out and left it on the front porch for her to pick it up In the morning. So, AITA for not helping the stepdaughter with her simple request?
that_girl1369 says:
NTA she needs to learn that how she treats others has consequences. Good for you for standing your ground.