Stepdad lets bio children take snacks from diabetic stepchild to mom's fury.

When a frustrated mother posted on Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" forum, her story brought out some strong reactions.

u/thesmithsthrow writes:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let my husband drive my son to school with his stepsiblings anymore?

Context: My ex husband and I have custody of our 11 yo son. He's diabetic and since his diagnosis is relatively new, we're still working on managing things for him so he could continue to live a normal life just like other kids. His stepdad is responsible for dropping him off/picking him up from school since his stepsiblings (10 and 13) attend the same school.