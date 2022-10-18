Stepdad lets bio children take snacks from diabetic stepchild to mom's fury.

When a frustrated mother posted on Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" forum, her story brought out some strong reactions.
u/thesmithsthrow writes:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to let my husband drive my son to school with his stepsiblings anymore?
Context: My ex husband and I have custody of our 11 yo son. He's diabetic and since his diagnosis is relatively new, we're still working on managing things for him so he could continue to live a normal life just like other kids. His stepdad is responsible for dropping him off/picking him up from school since his stepsiblings (10 and 13) attend the same school.
The issue began when my son started asking me or his bio dad to take him to school instead of his stepdad. He said the the reason for that is because his stepsiblings open his lunchbox and take all the additional snacks that he needs in case he had a hypoglycemic episode (that's what we call "low blood sugar").