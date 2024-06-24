Stepdad keeps stepdaughter's orientation a secret from her bio mom; 'This is NOT my business.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

He said he never had any intention of tattling out of spite or anything like that, and that he totally understood why Tasha kept things the way she did, not just because of the freedom it got her and Juliet, but because of how he knew my wife would flip out regardless of how she found out.

There hasn't really been a good time yet for me to try to address the open door policy and whether or not it's something that he's going to have to abide by, but that's a matter for another time anyway. Tasha is nearly grown, and I'm pretty sure that her mom is going to be being extra nice to her, so hopefully things aren't too awkward.