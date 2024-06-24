Stepdad shocked when pregnant stepdaughter makes 'disturbing' confession.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

But she tends to choose men more like her father (cowardly, weak man-child). I was always there for her, and we could talk about anything, and other than her choice in men, our personalities were very similar.

So 4 months ago, after breaking up with the latest Asshat, she moved back in with us, a month after that we found out she was pregnant. She is now 5 months pregnant. I work from home and my wife does not, this means my SD spends a lot of time with me and I also drive her to dr appointments and maternity clothes shopping.

Which is what we were doing today. I drove her to buybuybaby, we did some baby and new mother shopping, on the way home she talked to me about the crappy texts Asshat had sent her over the weekend.