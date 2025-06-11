'Stepdaughter almost drowned in my pool and her mom and others are blaming me.' MAJOR UPDATE

Gate for the backyard was open and she went inside, frog was running away from her and fell in the pool. She tried to reach for the frog and fell inside. Even though what happened was horrible, thankfully she is okay now and it didn't cause any serious damage.

I already said in my previous post that the gate was unlocked but, even worse, she walked in through other side which was completely open. Thankfully the pool wasn't covered because if she stepped on the cover it would literally trap her inside.

I feel really bad for what happened, knowing that part of leaving the gate open was my fault but at least the worst outcome didn't happen.

I won't share anymore about anything related to situation with mom and police.