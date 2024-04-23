Woman refuses to take in stepdaughter after her repeated bullying of special needs son. AITA? + Update

EDIT: For the people who want to make me into an horrible homewrecker to go along with being an evil stepmom... Sorry to disappoint, but we did not have an affair.

My husband and my stepdaughter's mom were never married. They were never in a relationship. They were friends with benefits. They bartended together, would shoot the bull, and would sometimes get drunk and hook up (my husband claims he needed beer googles cause she really isn't his 'type").

When my SD's mom found out she was pregnant she told my husband she was keeping it and asked if he wanted to be in the baby's life. They never lived together, except for a few weeks during the newborn stage to help out.