'AITA for not letting my stepdaughter share a room with my daughter?'

After a series of big fights between stepdaughters, my husband said the only solution was to get them away from each other by having older stepdaughter move into my daughter's room. I said no for several reasons, one stepdaughter is basically a thief, she'll start stealing from my daughter.

And two, this is my daughter's room even if he argues that it isn't fair that his daughters are stuck in one room while my daughter gets a room for herself. He begged and said he felt like the fighting was never gonna end and that this was the only solution. I suggested that he should mix the boys with the girls but he said hell no. boys never share with girls. period.