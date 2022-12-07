Stepmom begs stepkids to treat her like family, kids say she's not that 'important.'

Being a step-parent isn't the easiest task.

You never know how your step-children may react to having you in your life. Sometimes your step-children may take to you well while other times, you'll be that adult in their life.

Ideally, you'd be okay with whatever the children wanted, but that's easier said than done.

In a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a teen asks if she was wrong for being brutally honest with her step-mom.

She wrote:

My dad is married to Jani. They've been together for a little over six years and married for about four now. Dad was a widower when they met. I'm 16f, and my siblings are 14f and 12m.