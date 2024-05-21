Stepmom berates stepdaughter, 'You think I'm a gold digger?! Your father is BROKE.' AITA?

Rob however is still working hard on building his savings back up. Before his late wife died, he basically wiped out his cash savings, had to cash out his 401k, and even took a small mortgage on his house to cover medical costs as well as life expenses since he had to cut back on working.

Eventually he had to drop that job for a more flexible but lower paying one, so this 10k is actually really generous from him.

Rob went to run an errand and it was just me and his kids. Madison then asked me if Im going to give any in addition to what her dad is giving. I told her were a marital unit and thats what we discussed together as a reasonable amount to contribute.