Guy calls stepmom delusional for insisting on legally adopting him as an adult.

A young man posted to the popular AITA Reddit forum for advice on how to deal with a person that he's been dealing with... for 11 years. Here's the story:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for calling my stepmother delusional for thinking I would change my mind on her adopting me?

My mom died when I was 6 years old. My dad ended up turning to one of his good friends, Ana, and they ended up getting married when I was 7. Ana brought up the idea of adopting me the day of the wedding. It was something my dad was all for but I went nuts when she mentioned it to me and I kinda spoiled the rest of the wedding.