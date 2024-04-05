Stepmom livid when stepdaughter runs away from bday party she throws for her; 'WTF! I dropped 10K on this!?' AITA? UPDATED

We fought about it. I yelled at him that Lucy will never see us as family or see me as a parent if he acts like that.

He said that he didn't marry me looking for a new mom for Lucy, and that if I keep trying to meddle in her business and doing stupid things (quoting the party) then we're done, because he's sick of my stupidity and that I embarrassed them. That was it for me, so I took my son and we left.

I haven't received a single call from him. I saw on social media that they went out to dinner, Lucy quoted "a good family time" and they both looked happy. It's clear that they don't care about us. Toby is inconsolable over all of this and so am I.