Stepmom refuses to take 9 yo stepson on vacation. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE 1 YEAR LATER

A lot of people also talked about the ways my husband needed to improve, to be more assertive and protective of his children.

He knows that. It's very easy to see the problems when they're presented to you all at once in an online post, but when things happen day to day, it's a lot harder to realise how issues are building up. But he's working hard, like we both are, to try to make our family the happiest it can be.

We both know we still have to keep working at this. I'm still in therapy and we're still having family therapy. But I'm grateful to work at it. I'm grateful to have all my children.