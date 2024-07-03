Stepmom skips stepdaughter's wedding; 'It's not appropriate for me to go.' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman isn't sure if she made the right parenting move, she asks the internet:

"AITA for skipping my stepdaughter's wedding?"

I (50f) have 2 step-children, Sarah (23f) and Mike (28m). I have been in their lives since Sarah was 2. Sarah's mom Kate was a drug addict, when Sarah was 3 she lost all her parental rights because of her addiction. Kate left after that and didn't have any contact until Sarah was 17.

That's when Kate reached out to us saying she was clean and wanted a relationship with the kids. My husband Rob was against this but I wanted to give her a chance. We met with her and it turns out she had been clean for a while, going to therapy, and had a decent job.