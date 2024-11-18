Stepmom tells stepdaughter; 'You NEED to shower more.' AITA? UPDATED

NTA. As a mom or friend you need to be honest with her. If you can smell her, her classmates that sit next to her for hours are probably smelling her too (which is not fair). She is going to get the reputation of being the smelly dirty girl.

If the mother and the father are not really helping her with her lack of hygiene habits, well, someone has to step up and unfortunately there is no easy way to say it other than you need to shower.

You are not being rude or mean about it. You are not trying to offend her. It is uncomfortable for you to tell her those things. Do you think she is kind of depressed or she is going through something?