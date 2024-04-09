Stepmom's stepdaughter runs away; reveals the dysfunction of their blended family. AITA? UPDATED 5X

We just made those decisions that we felt were best and expected her to roll with it. My kids were used to siblings, noise, a big family, sharing everything. She wasn't, and we never took into consideration just how much of an adjustment it would be for her.

When she complained about things DH would tell her that she has to learn to get along, but we didn't see how in pain she was. We just thought that she was being a teenager. I see now that we were so very wrong on that note.

As an introvert I find extroverts exhausting and for over a year she has tolerated have her spaces invaded by one, I'm surprised it took this long for her to "run away".