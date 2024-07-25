'AITA for telling my stepmother she isn't "good enough" to be my mom?' UPDATED

I told her she tried way too hard and that nothing she ever did would earn her the title of mom. She stopped trying after that. Then last week I went to my sisters birthday and I mostly stayed in the background to avoid a fight. My dad pulled me aside and asked me if I wanted to be part of my stepmothers birthday video. He clarified it was just my siblings in the video and it was a mom video. I said no.

She overheard and lost it. She told me I was about to publicly humiliate her by not taking part when she has always referred to me as her kid. Apparently some of her friends and co-workers think I'm hers and don't realize I'm not her bio. I lost it.