'AITA for stepping back from caring for my disabled parent because it’s destroying my mental health?'

OP, you have to take care of yourself because clearly no one else in your family is going to do it. Reach out to local agencies that can help and tell the family that if someone is going to step up, it needs to be them. Throw their words back at them - how can let your mother suffer because they are lazy and selfish? How can they be so uncaring towards you, when you are clearly suffering?

Tribestar wrote:

If they are family, how come your mother 'only has you'? NTA. You absolutely need to prioritise your own health. You can't pour from an empty cup, as they say.

FaelingJester wrote: