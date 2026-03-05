'AITA stepping down as my best friend's MOH over a $3,000 dress?'

Then she told me maybe I should step down as maid of honor because it would “save her stress” and save me financial stress. That was also when she casually told me she had changed the bachelorette plans to two separate events (not joint like originally discussed)....

Which meant I, as maid of honor, would be financially responsible for planning and covering her event. When I refused to pay the amount she wanted on a dress, she told me, I could have easily saved a little bit every month. Which I do however I have bigger future problems to save for.

I am already drowning financially. I’m saving every cent because I need to:

* Move out of my family’s house

* Put down a deposit on my own place

* Buy a car