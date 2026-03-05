'AITA stepping down as my best friend's MOH over a $3,000 dress?'

I (25F) have been best friends with “Sarah” (25F) for over 10 years. We met in Grade 8. At one point in high school she ghosted me for a while, and we never really discussed why, but eventually we reconnected and became inseparable. Since then, we’ve shared everything, our secrets, relationships, struggles and we’ve basically been each other’s diaries for years.
A few years ago she met her fiancé. They dated for about 7 months when they got engaged, and are now getting married soon. When she asked me to be her maid of honor, I was over the moon. We had always said we’d be each other’s maid of honor one day.
This is my first time ever being in a bridal party. I’ve only attended two weddings as a guest, so I genuinely didn’t know what my duties were. I kept checking in with her during the planning process, asking how it was going and if she needed help. She never asked me to do anything.
She is quite controlling over the planning of her wedding and events leading up to the wedding, I don’t blame her, but at the same time since she’s wanting to control everything, how am I able to assist? She initially told me they were doing a joint bachelor/bachelorette party.
When it came to the bridal shower, she started planning it herself. Her mom and I told her to step back and let us handle it. Shortly after, her mom contacted me and said she and the mother-in-law would take over completely since they were paying for it and hosting it at a family home. So again, I wasn’t really involved.
Now here’s important context: I recently left a very toxic relationship. I have two kids. I have no job at the moment and I’m living with family. My ex is covering basic financial support for now, but that’s it. I don’t have my own car. I am completely rebuilding my life from scratch. She is aware of all of this.
Then came the bridesmaid dresses. She wanted a very specific style, color and fabric so that all the bridesmaids matched exactly. I assumed she’d give us the details and we could choose dresses within our own budgets. Instead, she sent a link to a specific bridal shop where dresses ranged from 2.5-5k. My maximum budget was 1k.
She asked what I thought everyone would be willing to pay. I told her honestly I didn’t know their budgets, but I personally could only afford 1k. She said she would contribute a small amount toward each dress, but even with that, I still couldn’t afford the one she wanted. She got upset and asked to talk.
During that conversation, she brought up all the times she had “helped” me, picking me up for dress fittings (because I don’t have a car), accommodating my kids when I couldn’t find childcare, meeting me for coffee, etc. She made it seem like I had been a burden. She also said I hadn’t supported her emotionally and that I was adding stress to her wedding.
Then she told me maybe I should step down as maid of honor because it would “save her stress” and save me financial stress. That was also when she casually told me she had changed the bachelorette plans to two separate events (not joint like originally discussed)....
Which meant I, as maid of honor, would be financially responsible for planning and covering her event. When I refused to pay the amount she wanted on a dress, she told me, I could have easily saved a little bit every month. Which I do however I have bigger future problems to save for.
I am already drowning financially. I’m saving every cent because I need to:
* Move out of my family’s house
* Put down a deposit on my own place
* Buy a car
* Move my belongings across provinces
* Relocate my two dogs
* Only have 2 months to do all of this as my ex is moving out his house and I need to take my dogs.
These are not small expenses. This isn’t about one day. This is my entire life and my kids’ and dogs future. But in that moment, I folded. I’m not good with confrontation. I apologized. I blamed myself. I begged her not to remove me as maid of honour. I even said I would “make a plan” financially, essentially screwing myself over, just to make her happy.
She “compromised” by demoting me to bridesmaid and choosing someone else as maid of honor. I went home and told my family everything. For the first time, I realized how bad she had made me feel. She had reduced our 10-year friendship to whether or not I could pay $3,000 for a dress and fund her bachelorette.
I am at the lowest point of my life. I am relying on family for transport and housing. I don’t know when I’ll secure stable work. I have two children depending on me. And she made me feel guilty for prioritizing my kids over a dress I’ll wear once.
She also said this is the “biggest day of her life” and she needs me to invest everything in her. My response was: this isn’t just one day for me. This is my whole life. My children’s stability matters more than a single event. At one point she even compared me to one of her fiancé’s former friends that he cut off for “red flags,” implying I was similar.
After reflecting, I messaged her and told her I no longer wanted to be part of the bridal party at all. I explained that her financial expectations hurt me deeply, especially because she knows my situation.
She responded saying I was making her the villain and that it wasn’t “just about money.” But every example she gave during our conversation was about money or transportation. I still attended her bridal shower afterward. She barely spoke to me. It was incredibly uncomfortable.
For context, her fiancé is extremely wealthy. She doesn’t work and lives a very comfortable lifestyle funded by him. I’m genuinely happy for her. But I do feel like that lifestyle has shifted her expectations. Not all of us can casually spend 3k on a dress, plus bridal shower gifts, bachelorette costs, wedding gifts, shoes, etc.
It was never just about the dress. It was the cumulative cost of everything, while I’m trying to survive and rebuild. I told her that on my wedding day, I’d rather have her stand next to me in a black plastic bag than not have her there at all. For me, loyalty isn’t measured in money.
Now I’ve been replaced as maid of honor. She’s barely speaking to me. I don’t think the friendship will ever be the same. So…AITA for refusing to pay 3k for a dress and stepping down from her bridal party because I simply cannot afford her expectations and live up to her standards.
Prudent_Border5060 said:
This is bizarre. For most people even 1000 for a bridesmaid dress isn't normal. That's wedding gown territory. Given your financial and personal situation its shocking you even agreed. I would say focus on improving your life. And it sounds like you have different idea of life and friendship.
LibraryMouse4321 said:
She is not a friend. A true friend would not require you to spend money on her wedding when you are barely scraping by.
Choice-Education7650 said:
Never bust the budget for someone else's party. Step out of the wedding party.
Fubar_As_Usual said:
It’s crazy to even pay $1,000 when you are drowning financially. Her wedding should be the last thing you spend money on. Go as a guest only. She has been rude to you and tried to make you feel guilty for her acts of friendship. She is a self-centered bridezilla, not a friend. If you take a pass on the wedding completely, you won’t have to buy a gift. NTA.
Jodie-s-way said:
Girl there is no more friendship. This is ridiculous. If she was really your friend she’d have that wealthy man pay for the bachelorette party and especially that dress if she really wanted you there, it shouldn’t be a problem if she’s casually asking people but more than a mortgage to drop on a dress they going to wear ONE time for HER wedding...
He needs to be covering that, matter a fact cover everybody’s while he’s at it. This is not your friend not one bit, and her ghosting you back in the day was no coincidence!
MelodyRaine said:
I spent $200 on my wedding dress, your "friend" is unhinged and no real friend. Remember that if all you have to do to make someone 'look bad' is tell the truth, then what they are doing is actually bad. You'll be better off without her brand of friendship in your life.