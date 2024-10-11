'AITA if I pull out of bridal party after being fired as MOH 2 months before wedding?' UPDATED

"WIBTA for stepping down from wedding party after being fired as MOH 2 months before the wedding?"

Nearly a year ago, my best friend asked me to be her MOH. I was so excited & I said yes & took the task very seriously. I’ve gone dress shopping with her for her dress, and went shopping with her for bridesmaid dresses as well.

I’ve spent hours addressing save the dates with her, kept in contact with her bridesmaids about ordering their dresses/planning jewelry and shoes in the color she wants, I made sure someone could organize her bridal shower because I was out of state for work for 3 months, making sure they understood her wishes for the party.

I also personally took the time to look through her decor inspo and saved items on an Amazon list for her to go through so she could look at affordable options she wanted to purchase (which she was very happy about).