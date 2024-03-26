'WIBTA if I say my stepsister cannot be my bridesmaid again after she begged me to reconsider?'

Obvious_Spring5110
I (27f) asked my sister (26f) to be my only bridesmaid/maid of honor. We're so close that she's the only person I want to have as a bridesmaid. But we have a stepsister Leah (24f) and Leah wants to be a bridesmaid too.
My mom married Leah's dad when I was 10 and Leah was 7. My parents were divorced and Leah's parents were not together either but she didn't have any contact with her mom while my sister and I primarily lived with our dad.
When we were at mom's neither my sister or I were close to Leah. I found Leah really annoying and she never grew on me. I know she was younger and being an only child with no mom in her life she might have wanted a bigger family and she probably looked up to my sister and me.
But I found her very clingy and whiney and my mom and Leah's dad did not help because she could whine and we had to include her or if she annoyed them generally she would be dumped on us and we were told we needed to spend time together.
Leah used to say she had two sisters but we never called her our sister. Leah used to want to come to dad's house with us but we always said no. We never asked dad to invite Leah to our house and he threw most of our birthday parties and we didn't invite Leah to them.
I really didn't see or speak to Leah more than twice a year by the time I was 17 because I chose to live with my dad and cut way back on time with my mom. I was always civil to Leah when I did see her and I wouldn't ignore her if we were in the same place. But do I call or make plans with her? Nope.
My relationship with my mom did get a little closer in the last couple of years so we talk more and see each other more. I think this is what led to such a big fallout and pressure for the bridesmaid thing.
I got engaged several months ago. I called and told my mom. I have seen her since getting engaged as well. I went to my mom's house last week for coffee and Leah came in with her dad.
She told me she heard I got engaged and she asked if she could be a bridesmaid and I said no. She went into pleading mode and told me she knows I don't really want her there but she would still love to be a bridesmaid and how she always wanted to be part of mine and my sister's lives in a bigger way and she always wanted to be a sister to us.
She said that might not happen but it would make her whole year if she could be my bridesmaid. She emphasized again how much this mattered to her. I was going to say my answer had not changed.
But, she told me to really think about it and give it some time and then my mom interrupted before I got the chance to say I was not changing my mind and she told me it would be kind for me to include Leah because Leah has always made an effort to have a relationship.
Which is true, though she went about it in the wrong way most of the time. Leah's dad then decided to add that my sister and I were unfair to Leah for 17 years and the least I could do is let her in now that I'm old enough to get married. WIBTA if I say no again?
Yes_Im_the_mole
NAH. I feel for you stepsister, being so young, in a difficult family situation, trying to get big sisters and bein turned down. She might have done it wrong, but she was so young. And the way you speak about your mother and stepfather, they did nothing to help her out with it. But it is your wedding, your choice. But take stepsis out for a coffee, see if she changed :)
Obvious_Spring5110
They didn't help her no. They just dumped her on us and expected things to magically work out. I'm not really interested in whether she has changed or not. I don't want to try and be closer now.
Caramel45
Then there's your answer just tell the truth and it is what it is.
Comfortable-Sea-2454
NTA - your wedding, your choice.
"She told me she heard I got engaged and she asked if she could be a bridesmaid and I said no.
She went into pleading mode and told me she knows I don't really want her there but she would still love to be a bridesmaid and how she always wanted to be part of mine and my sister's lives in a bigger way and she always wanted to be a sister to us.
She said that might not happen but it would make her whole year if she could be my bridesmaid. She emphasized again how much this mattered to her. I was going to say my answer had not changed.
But, she told me to really think about it and give it some time and then my mom interrupted before I got the chance to say I was not changing my mind and she told me it would be kind for me to include Leah because Leah has always made an effort to have a relationship.
Which is true, though she went about it in the wrong way most of the time. Leah's dad then decided to add that my sister and I were unfair to Leah for 17 years and the least I could do is let her in now that I'm old enough to get married."
Your mom and Leah's dad are massive ones though. If they had not tried to force a relationship between you, your sister and Leah, you might have developed one.
IllTemperedOldWoman
I also feel bad for Leah. If only she could cut you out of her heart, everything would be better. Technically NTA though since you don't have a real relationship with her and it's your wedding.