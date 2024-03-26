'WIBTA if I say my stepsister cannot be my bridesmaid again after she begged me to reconsider?'

But I found her very clingy and whiney and my mom and Leah's dad did not help because she could whine and we had to include her or if she annoyed them generally she would be dumped on us and we were told we needed to spend time together.

Leah used to say she had two sisters but we never called her our sister. Leah used to want to come to dad's house with us but we always said no. We never asked dad to invite Leah to our house and he threw most of our birthday parties and we didn't invite Leah to them.