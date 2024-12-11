'AITA for letting my parents make my stepsister clean my room and do my laundry?' UPDATED

So literally as the title says. My bio mom wants my (21M) little stepsister (15F) to help out around the house more. While she does do more chores, I’m also a college student and have more responsibilities. I’m networking and building my future career. If needed I could help out, but my mom says this is good character building for my stepsister.
All she has to do is come in and clean/vacuum my room twice a week and take care of my laundry for me. If she completes these chores by Friday she can hang out with freinds. This is pretty minor since I’m a clean guy, but I was talking to my gf about the arrangement and she was taken aback and thought I was an asshole for letting her do those chores for me.
I get that yeah I could do them myself by my mom insists she does them and my stepdad is fine with it. And I think it’s probably a good thing for her to learn responsibility and helping out around the house. She does some dishes and cleaning other parts of the house on top of this, but it’s nothing major really. AITA?
Independent_Sir9565 said:
YTA. A college student and “networking” doesn’t excuse you from keeping up your living place. Your mom is TA too. Just wait till you’re busy as all hell working long hours building your life and you don’t have a clean house to come home to because you didn’t clean it. That poor girl doesn’t deserve to clean up after you like a slave
musical_spork said:
YTA. Holy shit. Your step sister should not be treated like your damn maid. Doing dishes/sweeping/vacuuming common areas and her cleaning her own room & doing her own laundry is one thing...but jfc no she should not be going into your room and doing your laundry. You're a damn adult and should do it yourself
facinationstreet said:
"have more responsibilities. I’m networking and building my future career." Bwahahahahahahahaha! YTA. She isn't your servant. Cleaning your room TWICE a week? Doing your laundry? All to get clearance to hang out with her friends? Disgusting, sexist and absolutely unacceptable.
_Booster_Gold_ said:
YTA. So is your mom. They're treating her like Cinderella. One thing to help around the house, totally different to be forced to clean your space too.
"And I think it’s probably a good thing for her to learn responsibility and helping out around the house." Did you ever learn this?
Shoddy_Growth6561 said:
YTA and your mother is too. Why is your little sister cleaning your room? Because she is a girl? Do you do chores in the household?
pink_gem said:
YTA. You really think you should get a personal, live-in maid that is unpaid and forced to clean up your stuff on the threat of not having a social life? And you're ok with this? Why can't YOU have some character building and clean up after yourself? Learn how to do that before you move out, so you don't start expecting every woman in your life to clean up after you.
And Starlight_Sparrow said:
Yta. A sexist evil stepbrother. Thats a twist the classic cinderella story didnt need.
Edit 1: I should have explained this better. Both my mom and stepdad think she should do more housework. Part of my reasoning is that if she isn’t cleaning my room she might end up just doing a different chore that could be even more time consuming, so it’s kind of a win win.
Edit 2: I’m debating weather to ask her to stop doing my room and letting my mom assign her another part of the house—such as the garage—or giving her a reward each week for helping me so it’s more of a win win. I was thinking every 2 weeks she gives me a shopping list and I’ll buy something ~$100? What are your thoughts on this? What is the best thing for me to do?
Edit 3: Because if she’s not cleaning my room, she’ll be given other chores, I have to think of an alternative way to help her. My plan is to hid dollar bills in my laundry so it’s a reward for her, and to take her shopping now and then as a treat and a Thankyou and to show her that I’m on her side.
I will also help her more with homework and advice. How does this sound to you guys? Any better ideas? This sounds like the best win win
Edit 4: she has to do more chores bc she has bad behavior in the passed and has thus been given a bigger workload for the foreseeable future. If there’s improvement by Christmas I think her workload will decrease and I will advocate when that conversation happens
Edit 5: Some people have pointed out that my parents harsh style on her could be doing more harm then good. In light of this Im going to try and be there more for her to talk to, and Im going to tell her she can always chill in my room or ask for favors from me.
I'm going to try and step up and be a good figure she can trust in. Thankyou for all the practical advice. I’m going to talk to her tonight and I’ll let you guys know how it goes
I talked to my step sister this morning about the situation. She said it’s nice for because of the following: I keep my room pretty clean so it only takes ~15 minutes, while my mom thinks it takes 1.5 hours plus. She also said doing my laundry isn’t that bad because she does it in the same load as hers, so the only real time commitment is folding it.
The alternative to cleaning my room would likely be cleaning the garage which would take much more time. She said she prefers cleaning my room over the garage. I told her I emphasize with her situation and want to help her out. From now on, I’m going to give her some money each week to spend with freinds.
Then, every now and then I will take her and her freinds to the movies, fairs, to dinner, and I will cover their tabs. She got extremely excited at this and gave me a big hug and texted her freinds so I think she’s happy! I figured taking her out to a treat, and turning the threat of punishment—no seeing freinds—into a reward is a good way to subvert my mom. So...Did I do good?