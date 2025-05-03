Stepmother's shocking response to teen's trauma: 'You don't get to run away.' AITA?

I told dad I couldn't live in the same house as her anymore and he told me not to speak like that and we'd make it work. He told me we're a family and we couldn't separate like that and that it'd get better.

I asked him how he could expect me to be around her again and he told me that's how it is with families. I told him he should be doing better by me and not worrying only about his marriage.

He tried to argue about it so I asked was it about her. He told me he loves us both and he loves his wife and we're a family. I told him I was so let down by that and I called my grandparents.