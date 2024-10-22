'AITA for snapping at my stepsister for "accidentally" revealing her pregnancy at my engagement party?'

Suddenly Taylor began crying which is so out of character that everyone was shocked. She said she was just pissed at her dad for picking me over her, but her husband was trying so hard not to smile. Taylor told us all to shut up and not look at her because she can't help it. My stepdad was trying to explain that she needs to learn a lesson, but he still loves her.

Taylor finally blurted out that it isn't that serious, but she is pregnant and she just has been crying about everything. I was in shock that she would say that. Her grandmother heard and made a big deal of it to everyone, so by the end of the night, everyone had congratulated her. My mom was telling my stepdad how awful Taylor was for doing that and he said she didn't mean to.