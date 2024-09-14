Woman's stepsister won't stop insulting her late mom's memory; 'she said my mom had been a pathetic waste of oxygen.' AITA?

Hopeful_Pool_7778
I (16f) lost my mom 15 weeks ago. It's been hell. I live with my stepdad and stepsister still. I do have other family, a part of me would prefer to be with my bio family members, but my mom wanted me to try and make this work so for her I'll try a while longer. My bio father doesn't want to know so it's not like I have another "parent".
Mom got married to my stepdad when I was 4 and stepsister was 8. She hated mom and everything about her for as long as I can remember. She gave her such a hard time.
My stepsister lost her mom when she was 2 and even though my mom never tried to erase her mom and never tried to make my stepsister call her mom or anything, she was always throwing it in her face that my mom had replaced hers.
Even though she didn't remember her mom, she was really obsessed with this idea that my mom was some evil person who went in and stole her mom's life. My stepsister had all kinds of therapy growing up.
When she had her daughter 3 years ago she leaned on mom for babysitting a lot. She still treated my mom like trash but mom was free babysitting and my mom adored that little girl. She saw her as a grandchild even though my stepsister didn't let her daughter call my mom grandma or anything. Even when my mom was sick she babysat.
My stepsister has been complaining about paying for childcare since my mom died and she has said some really awful things since my mom died. My stepdad and her fought a little over it. But he doesn't want to lose her, his only kid and his grandkid. But it bothers me.
My stepsister has expressed how glad she is her daughter won't remember my mom and that she won't ever be mentioned around her child. How she won't even let her see photos of my mom.
Then she said my mom had been a pathetic waste of oxygen and how good it was to not deal with her anymore. I snapped and asked her why she let mom babysit her kid so much if she was such an awful person and I told her she should look in a mirror because she's the one who turned out to be a truly awful person.
My stepsister told me I have no right to question her and I should shut my mouth around her. My stepdad said nothing. But he gave off the vibe that he didn't like me speaking to his daughter the way I did. AITA?
FireBallXLV
By the way OP —hide your mom’s photos. Find a relative while will keep them for you if you can. There have been way too many stories about people like your stepsister destroying photos as an act of revenge.
Hopeful_Pool_7778 (OP)
She already burned some of them but my mom was good about making multiple copies so I took them and left them with someone I trust.
queenlegolas
Please get away from this situation. You can honor your mom in many different ways, you don't have to set yourself on fire to keep the dead warm. Your mom passed away and will understand if you left. Leave when they're not home, start moving all your things out. Especially sentimental things, important documents, etc. And never look back. NTA.
Novel-Sector-8589
This is not a situation to try to make work, this is a situation to leave. Those words were abusive and if your stepdad is annoyed that you won't take abuse, you need to move to a safe home. NTA and go where you and your mother are celebrated!
Apprehensive_War9612
NTA. But I think you have TRIED like your mom wanted. And its time to move in with your bio family. You should not be subjected to someone who disrespects your mother this way.
And your weak stepdad is going to do nothing for you. Also, you need to be careful your stepsister doesn’t turn that hate and animosity towards you now that her preferred target isn’t there. And use you as a babysitter.
FutureOdd2096
NTA. Im so sorry for your loss. I cant imagine your mom would have wanted to surround by this toxic shit. Stay with your bio family.
Hopeful_Pool_7778
She knew what it was like. But she hoped I'd have my stepdad and that he would remain a parent for me. One of her regrets was giving me a bio father who didn't want me.
But my stepdad never really acted like my dad. I'm not upset about that but it's how it is. I know she really wanted that relationship to stay once she was gone. She pleaded with me to give it some time.
wildmishie
NTA, but there is no 'making this work', your step father has already shown he will let his daughter walk all over your mother, even in death. Please gather as much of your mom's things as you can and go live with a relative.
KingBretwald
You are under no obligation to "try and make this work so for (your mom)". Feel free to pursue living with other family members. NTA.
Ok_Strawberry_197
NTA. Your stepsister has problems. Clearly. I'm sorry you are going through this. Your stepdad is trying to keep you there for the sake of your Mom, you are trying to stay for the sake of your Mom. I don't know what is right for you. Only you know that.
The next time your stepsister says anything about your Mom, try saying, "I am grieving. Please respect that." and leave the room. Do not engage. You may end up living with family but you may not. In either case, don't worry about your stepsister and how she will raise her daughter. Not your problem right now.
You mourn your Mom, you try to take care of yourself as much as you can, and you ask for help from your adults (step dad or other relatives) when you need it. Your stepdad is mourning as well, and it hits everyone differently, but you have a right to be treated kindly and your stepsister probably needs a bit more therapy.