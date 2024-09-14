Woman's stepsister won't stop insulting her late mom's memory; 'she said my mom had been a pathetic waste of oxygen.' AITA?

My stepsister has expressed how glad she is her daughter won't remember my mom and that she won't ever be mentioned around her child. How she won't even let her see photos of my mom.

Then she said my mom had been a pathetic waste of oxygen and how good it was to not deal with her anymore. I snapped and asked her why she let mom babysit her kid so much if she was such an awful person and I told her she should look in a mirror because she's the one who turned out to be a truly awful person.