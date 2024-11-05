Stepson tells dad's new wife; 'I will NOT be babysitting YOUR kids.' AITA?

I told her no and she questioned me on it but I told her to accept the answer and leave it there.

She called me back a few weeks later and she said she heard I'd spent a night with my grandparents and she told me if she had dad had known I could have stayed with them and babysat and they could have gone on a date night.

I told her I'm not her kids babysitter and she needs to stop acting like I am. She did seem surprised I was so upfront about that and she told me we're family and I should try to get to know her kids and spend time with them. So I repeated myself that I'm not her kids babysitter and I ended the call.