Man excludes stepmom from his entire life; then has kids and begs her to help him.

My stepson didn't want anything to do with me his entire life, but as soon as he has a child he wants me to be a "good grandparent."

ProfessionalHornet72 says:

This is a bit complicated. I am a stepmom to five wonderful kids. I became their stepmom when the oldest was 9. I adopted all of them except for Nick, who never wanted me to be his mom, and that's fine. The moment he turned 18, he made it very clear he doesn’t care about me at all.

I wasn’t invited to his wedding or any holidays he hosted. My last straw was when he told me that he would come to Christmas if I left. So, we have very low contact.

Along with that, he has strained every sibling relationship. He now has two girls, and he called me unexpectedly, and we started talking.