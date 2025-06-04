'AITA for insisting my ex-wife and I stick to our court ordered custody order?'

But the one time I was somewhat willing to work something out she didn't want to talk about making up the time. So I don't trust that she would let me have the time back that I give up. And so I 100% say we still to the custody order.

My ex has called me all kinds of names for this and she told me trying to come between the kids and their family is wrong. She's extra grumpy about it because she has a child with her new husband now and they were visiting her ILs with the baby for the baby's baptism and the kids couldn't be there since it fell on my custody time.