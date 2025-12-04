'AITA to still feel hurt about something that happened after I gave birth?'

"AITA to still feeling hurt about something that happened after I gave birth?"

Last year I gave birth around Christmas. It was an emergency C-section, so I stayed in the hospital for a few days before being discharged. On the way home, my husband said he needed to stop at the supermarket to pick up a few groceries. I stayed in the car with our newborn because I was still in pain and barely mobile.

He came out carrying a Pandoro cake. During pregnancy I had gestational diabetes, and Pandoro was something I really craved but couldn’t eat, so for a moment I genuinely thought he bought it for me as a small “welcome home” gesture.

It turned out the cake was for his uncle. For context: his uncle has always had a very controlling, authoritarian way of interacting with the family.