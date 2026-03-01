'AITA for still going on a girls trip after my husband told me 'NO'?'

Now he's telling me that I don't need to spend my money to go to Miami and I need to save it to put it back into the house. I reminded him that's done with the house hold money. We prioritize the house first before what we personally want. Whatever I have left over I'm saving my personal money to go on the trip and he can't tell me what I'm supposed to do with my money.

I also want to add he's not saying the same thing about his personal money, just my own. I told him he can't tell me what I can or can't do with my personal money. That's something we agreed on because he didn't want that to be done to him.