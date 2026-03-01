'AITA for still going on a girls trip after my husband told me 'NO'?'

Hey everyone, thank you in advance for taking the time to read my story. I need some sound advice on this issue. I (26) and my husband (26) got into an argument last night because he doesn't want me to go on a girls trip to Miami. Here's the back story. He and I were planning a trip to Miami to see his friends and my friends came up to me a little afterwards and said that they wanted to plan a trip to Miami.
I discussed it with my husband to get his opinion on if we should just do one big trip together or separate. We decided to go together since it's cheaper that way. Then we started to plan the trip. Unfortunately his friends said they weren't able to go and another one of his friends never even responded.
Which leads just him, me and my three friends. We were still planning the trip but I started to hear less and less from my husband and anything he wanted to do on the trip.
I asked him if he still wanted to go since he would be the only guy there and he's not really cool with my friends. He said that he doesn't think it's a good idea for either of us to go because we're going to be moving and it's not a good idea financially. He never mentioned anything about this beforehand when his friends were going. Now that they aren't going, it's no longer a good idea.
Before I continue I want to address the moving situation. At this time we're living with my mom because we're waiting for military housing. We're not paying movers or anything. We don't have a lot of stuff and we're getting a uhaul thats going to probably be about $100.
My friends and family are helping out (the same exact friends I'm going on a trip with). And I let him know that it wasn't expensive moving out of our old apartment. We're moving up the street, not to a different state.
This I reminded him of, and I also asked him how was it a good idea before and now your friends backed out and now you think it's a bad idea. He said he's always thought it was a bad idea he just didn't say anything...
Next he said that I should use my money to save it and pay down credit card bills. Here is my issue with that. I am the finance person in the house. My husband hates when I say we need to save money and pay debt off. He tells me that I'm acting like a mom and that I don't have the right to tell him what to do with his money.
So we made an agreement that we combined our finances and everything in the household gets paid first, I.e bills, debt, groceries, saving. Whatever is left over we split it 50-50 and we can't delight what either of the two of us do with that money since it's our money. His words by the way.
Now he's telling me that I don't need to spend my money to go to Miami and I need to save it to put it back into the house. I reminded him that's done with the house hold money. We prioritize the house first before what we personally want. Whatever I have left over I'm saving my personal money to go on the trip and he can't tell me what I'm supposed to do with my money.
I also want to add he's not saying the same thing about his personal money, just my own. I told him he can't tell me what I can or can't do with my personal money. That's something we agreed on because he didn't want that to be done to him.
He said that he's not telling me but he's highly recommending it. But he's literally telling me what to do with my money. I'm not late on anything, I doubt pay all my bills and I tell him to the the same yet he says in doing to much.
Then he said that going on a girl trip to Miami is single people activity and a married woman and shouldn't be going to Miami. I have to he honest, that threw me for a loop. I just wanted to go on a trip with my friends. He said " I don't think it's best for a married women to go on a girls trip. I know two people are married (two each other) but one girl isn't and I just think that's single people activities."
I asked how am I acting single for going on a trip with my friends. He said that he didn't say I was acting single but that it's single people activities.
I used to live in key west as a kid. We would travel to Miami a lot and I haven't been back since. Down there we were going to key west to go see my childhood home. On top of everything, my husband has the full itinerary of what we're going to be doing in Miami. It's full of museums, site seeing. We don't go to clubs and we don't even drink.
It hurt my feeling that he thinks that of me and he's pushing it so hard that I'm acting single if I go to Miami. But now I don't know what to do. I feel like he's trying to control me or he's upset that his friends are not going so it taking it out on me.
I've never been on a girls trip before. The only trip I've ever been on is with family or with him. He's been on trips where it's just him and we were just talking about him going to see his best friend in Texas and I'm supporting him and telling him to go. But when it's me I'm acting single and being irresponsible. So am I wrong? Should I sit this one out?
My girlfriends asked me to go to Europe for a week and take a tour of fun Christmas sights. I told my husband about it and wanted to discuss. Seemed expensive to me. He listened and said “Christmas markets? And a different city every night? Oh yeah. You should actually go because that sounds like a nightmare to me.
I will never take you. But you would love that. You should absolutely go with them if you ever want to see those things”. LOL. I went. It was incredible. Marry someone who wants good things to happen to you. GO TO MIAMI.
NTA, he is. He’s jealous his friends bailed and doesn’t want you to have a fun trip without him. Go. Girls trips are the best! I’ve been on plenty since I married, still happily married
Married women should spend their weekends being supervised by their husbands who make sure they only do approved tasks like laundry. he expected you to dump the friends and follow him around. He isn't happy for that to be reserved. If your friends had cancelled, he would be happy to go to FL solo , leaving you to clean and move. Guaranteed.
So he is controlling.