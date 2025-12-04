'AITA if I stop being friends with someone for being 5 hours late to Thanksgiving dinner?'

Then told me she has extra Kings Hawaiian rolls and she was going to bring those as well and then very quickly got off the phone so I couldn't argue with her about it. Well I sent her a text saying that while I appreciate her offer of extra food I really do need her just to bring the green bean casserole and nothing else.

I was very specific. I said no pies no breads no extra turkey and because she's bringing the green bean casserole could she please show up at noon about an hour before we were scheduled to eat so I can make sure everything is heated through and timed right​ I sent the text and for me the matter was settled.