"AITA if I stop celebrating my brother’s birthday with him and his fiancée?"

My brother, Jay’s (22M) birthday just passed and my mother (41F) wanted us all to go out to dinner since we barely see Jay due to him moving out and having his own family.

We went to a local restaurant, Jay brought his fiancée Alexa (21F) and their child and the rest of the seats were filled by my mom, sister (18F), and I (19F). Here’s what happened that made me no longer want to celebrate Jay’s birthday with him.

During dinner Alexa and Jay were on their phones almost the entire time texting each other. Alexa had gotten an attitude with my mom for wanting to hold their baby which usually isn’t a problem considering my mom is their babysitter.