'AITA if I stop cooking and doing most of the housework because that's princess treatment?'

NTA. Never in my years of marriage have I held my salary over my partner's head. I make significantly more and I’ve never used that to get anything out of my spouse. It should be each person does what they can for the family. Not one person should be doing everything chore wise.

ImRudyL wrote:

I can't get past "He owns a duplex." Except to note "my car" and "his dogs."

You did say this man was your husband? You have not focused in on the correct issue. It's not about AITA, it's about the nature of your relationship. Which in no way sounds like a partnership.