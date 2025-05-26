'AITA for telling my coworker, I don't need to stop crocheting while on break because they are there?' + UPDATE

"AITA for telling my coworker, I don't need to stop crocheting while on break because they are there?"

This is my first time posting, sorry about the long post but I need to get some different of views on this and plus sorry in advance, I am not a great speller (sorry if there are mistakes.)

I (20F) starting to crocheting again after a years break. And I am bring my projects to work and ONLY crochets on my lunch/rest breaks and I have been doing this about 2 weeks now.

Sometimes our lunch breaks line up with each and most of the time everyone is on their phone or in their own place. I am usually crochet and listening to a podcast/ watching a video (with my earphones in) and If someone wants to talk with me, I put my project down and take my earphones out, but if they don't, I am working on the project.