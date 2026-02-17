'AITA if I stop going to my BF's friend hangs because his ex keeps 'checking in' on him?'

The turning point was last weekend. We were at trivia and he got up to take a call from his sister. His sister is going through a messy divorce and he’s been stressed about it. When he came back, I asked quietly if everything was ok. Before he could answer, Kara leaned across the table and said, “If you need to step out, do it, don’t be a hero. Remember what happened last time you tried to hold it all in.”