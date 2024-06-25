"WIBTA to stop my parents health insurance to show them what do I even do for them?"

canttodaylol

(might be a rant because I'm so angry and hurt right now lol) So basically I'm (22f) with my parents 55m and 48f and an older brother 25m. I've had a pretty good relationship with my fam (no golden child situation here).

My brother was clearly better in studies so they did throw in more money for his education but he got in the best college possible. I was super proud and all, so no hard feelings there. Although it came to head last year when instead of completing his masters and getting a job to support parents, he decided he wanted to study more abroad.